PHOTO GALLERY: Pets across northeast Ohio bundle up during arctic blast

CLEVELAND — With extreme cold gripping northeast Ohio this past week, pet owners have been dressing their dogs for the weather.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League reminded pet owners that even though animals may have a fur coat, that doesn’t mean they are, in any way, prepared to cope with extreme cold.

Windchill can threaten your pet’s life as their exposed skin (noses, ears, paw pads) are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

It is recommended that you bundle your pet up. Animals can benefit from wearing sweaters, coats and, if they’ll allow it, winter boots.

The APL also suggested shortening your walks during the arctic blast and cleaning the salt from your dog’s pads when you get home.

