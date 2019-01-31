× Northeast Ohio first responders prepare for potential weekend flooding

NORTHEAST OHIO — Emergency responders across northeast Ohio are monitoring rivers and preparing for potential flooding due to the upcoming thaw.

Our FOX 8 meteorologists say that following this week’s deep freeze, temperatures are beginning to “tick upwards” on Friday afternoon and will continue that trend throughout the weekend. In fact, on Monday we are forecasted to see temperatures 15° above average.

However, with rising temperatures means an increased chance of flooding.

Vermilion Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Wednesday.

“With the current cold streak and warming conditions over the weekend, there are potential conditions which could lead to more flooding issues along the river by next Monday through Wednesday,” they wrote. “We will continue to monitor these conditions but we strongly recommend if you live on Riverside Drive or along the Vermilion River, you begin to take precautions now and have a plan in place.”

They emphasize the importance of planning ahead. They have advised residents to move items out of the flood zone, if possible, and to direct their plans to mitigate their

Meanwhile, Eastlake Fire Department said Thursday that they are also preparing for potential flooding.

Officials say crews will be closely monitoring the Chagrin River as temperatures rise and rain comes in.

This comes after Eastlake residents and first responders dealt with the river flooding just last week. The flood caused road closures and some residents were even evacuated from their homes.

