FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing individuals and reunite them with their loved ones.

Leah Mary Ann Tuthill, 30, was last seen on Tampa Avenue in Cleveland on December  12.

She was wearing a blue coat, gray pants and a beige hoodie.

Leah has a tattoo of a tree on her left elbow.

If you've seen her, please call detective Grabski with Cleveland police at 216-623-2704.

