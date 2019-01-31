LIVE VIDEO: Deep freeze continues in Northeast Ohio; relief coming for the weekend

CLEVELAND- Continue to bundle up and wear extra layers if you have to go outside. WIND CHILL WARNINGS remains in effect for NOrtheast Ohio until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures remain in subzero territory for the next few hours. I anticipate the warning to be dropped early around lunchtime as winds die down with wind chills ranging between 10-15 below. Stay warm and avoid going out for prolonged periods of time today.

Plenty of sunshine today with high pressure moving in. Definitely a bright spot in this bitter cold! Snow on the way tomorrow 5AM-9AM and mainly in our southern communities. The snow may not even reach the lakeshore or our extreme northeast counties. Nothing we can’t handle, but keep in mind it’s coming during the morning commute.

Here’s your Snow Forecast:

Temperatures start to trend up by Friday afternoon and continues through the upcoming coming weekend. Check out next Monday! Temperatures will top 15° above average! But even with this warmth comes danger…We’ll be on the lookout for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: