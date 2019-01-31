Kentucky governor on schools closing for extreme cold: ‘We’re getting soft’

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — Kentucky’s Republican governor is getting some heat for saying school districts are being too “soft” on kids when they cancel classes due to cold weather.

Many of Kentucky’s schools closed Wednesday with forecasts predicting wind chills well below zero degrees.

Gov. Matt Bevin told WHAS radio on Tuesday that closing schools for cold weather “sends messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere.”

Bevin added that he’s “being only slightly facetious.” He also said it is “better to err on the side of being safe.”

Many teachers, school administrators and political rivals did not see it as a joke. Democratic candidate for governor Adam Edelen called Bevin’s comments “dumb and mean.”

I wish there were better words to describe the things our governor says than “dumb and mean”. But there aren’t… https://t.co/NvbEiVyO3P — Adam Edelen (@adamhedelen) January 29, 2019

NBC weatherman Al Roker called Bevin a “nitwit governor.”

“These are kids that are going to be in sub-zero temperatures,” Roker said on MSNBC Wednesday. “Cancel school. Stop it.”

“I’m glad you’re not a teacher,” Roker said while looking directly into the camera.

Bevin took to social media to attack Roker and other media outlets for how they covered his comments.

The tattered remnants of the mainstream media at @courierjournal @heraldleader & national media (including weatherman @alroker), continue to rush out like blind lemmings…Cutting & pasting quotes in order to mislead & elicit “outrage” from the hyper-sensitive and easily fooled.. — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 31, 2019