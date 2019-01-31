Kentucky governor on schools closing for extreme cold: ‘We’re getting soft’

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — Kentucky’s Republican governor is getting some heat for saying school districts are being too “soft” on kids when they cancel classes due to cold weather.
*Click here for a list of schools closed in Northeast Ohio due to the cold
Many of Kentucky’s schools closed Wednesday with forecasts predicting wind chills well below zero degrees.
Gov. Matt Bevin told WHAS radio on Tuesday that closing schools for cold weather “sends messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere.”
*The governor’s comments begin at about 2:15 into the below clip
Bevin added that he’s “being only slightly facetious.” He also said it is “better to err on the side of being safe.”
Many teachers, school administrators and political rivals did not see it as a joke. Democratic candidate for governor Adam Edelen called Bevin’s comments “dumb and mean.”
NBC weatherman Al Roker called Bevin a “nitwit governor.”
“These are kids that are going to be in sub-zero temperatures,” Roker said on MSNBC Wednesday. “Cancel school. Stop it.”
“I’m glad you’re not a teacher,” Roker said while looking directly into the camera.
Bevin took to social media to attack Roker and other media outlets for how they covered his comments.