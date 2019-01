Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio-- A fire in Columbia Station is still under investigation, but officials say they believe they know the cause.

It happened at a home on Greenview Avenue near Parkwood Drive Wednesday night. The family's travel trailer also caught on fire.

The fire department said it appears it started in the garage with a grill. The fire is considered accidental.

The family was able to get out safely. No one was injured.

41.312997 -81.946828