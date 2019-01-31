Fox Recipe Box: Steakhouse chili

Chili is the perfect easy-to-make and easy-to-serve meal for your Super Bowl party. Kyle Perry, Executive Chef at Morton’s Steakhouse, shared his recipe on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

Steakhouse chili

Ingredients:

  • 5 lbs ground beef
  • 1/4 cup bacon fat, rendered
  • 2 T kosher salt
  • 2 T black pepper
  • 1 cup onion (1/4″ diced)
  • 3 T jalapeno (minced and seeded)
  • 3 T minced garlic
  • 27 oz. can diced green chilles
  • 6 T chili powder
  • 1 T cumin
  • 2 t Mexican oregono
  • 6 T Masa Harina
  • 1 cup roma tomatoes (peeled and seeded)
  • 12 oz. Shiner Bock beer
  • 2 oz. tequila
  • 5 – 6 cups beef stock

Instructions:

  1. In a large pot, heat the bacon fat on high.
  2. Season the meat with kosher salt and pepper.
  3. Sear the meat in batches, stirring until browned.
  4. Lower the heat to medium high. Add the onions, jalapenos, garlic, chilies, and chili powder. Cook until onions are translucent (4-5 minutes, stirring consistently.
  5. Add the cumin, oregano, salt, pepper and masa harina. Cook for 3 minutes stirring constantly.
  6. Add the tomatoes. Shiner Bock beer and tequila. Deglaze the pan.
  7. Add the beef stock.
  8. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
  9. Let it simmer on low, partially covered for 2 hours or until the meat is tender. Add the remaining cup of stock if the chili gets too dry or quick.
  10. Adjust seasoning and remove from heat.
