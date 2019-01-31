Fox Recipe Box: Steakhouse chili

Chili is the perfect easy-to-make and easy-to-serve meal for your Super Bowl party. Kyle Perry, Executive Chef at Morton’s Steakhouse, shared his recipe on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
Steakhouse chili
Ingredients:
- 5 lbs ground beef
- 1/4 cup bacon fat, rendered
- 2 T kosher salt
- 2 T black pepper
- 1 cup onion (1/4″ diced)
- 3 T jalapeno (minced and seeded)
- 3 T minced garlic
- 27 oz. can diced green chilles
- 6 T chili powder
- 1 T cumin
- 2 t Mexican oregono
- 6 T Masa Harina
- 1 cup roma tomatoes (peeled and seeded)
- 12 oz. Shiner Bock beer
- 2 oz. tequila
- 5 – 6 cups beef stock
Instructions:
- In a large pot, heat the bacon fat on high.
- Season the meat with kosher salt and pepper.
- Sear the meat in batches, stirring until browned.
- Lower the heat to medium high. Add the onions, jalapenos, garlic, chilies, and chili powder. Cook until onions are translucent (4-5 minutes, stirring consistently.
- Add the cumin, oregano, salt, pepper and masa harina. Cook for 3 minutes stirring constantly.
- Add the tomatoes. Shiner Bock beer and tequila. Deglaze the pan.
- Add the beef stock.
- Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
- Let it simmer on low, partially covered for 2 hours or until the meat is tender. Add the remaining cup of stock if the chili gets too dry or quick.
- Adjust seasoning and remove from heat.