Family identifies mother, three children killed in Akron house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The names of the four people killed in a house fire in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood were released on Thursday.

The house at 18th Street SW and Iona Avenue was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Wednesday morning.

Family members identified the victims as Lydia Rebecca Aponte and her children, 10-year-old Makayla Monterey, 7-year-old Isiah Ortiz, and 5-year-old Aiden Ortiz.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said it is waiting on DNA results.

According to family, Oponte alerted her fiance, 28-year-old Jesus Castandeda, of the fire. He opened a window while she went to help her kids. Castaneda ended up jumping from a second-story window, family told FOX 8. He was not injured.

The children were all students at Pfeiffer Elementary School.

"The entire Akron Public Schools family is grief stricken that a wonderful young family, a family new to our community and a blessing to Pfeiffer Elementary School is gone. We hope you will join all of us as we pray for these children, their mother and everyone who was close in their lives," said David James, superintendent.

There is a GoFundMe to help the family with final expenses. Click here to donate.

Firefighters made several attempts to enter the house to search for victims, but heavy flames made it too dangerous. Cold and ice also complicated efforts.

Continuing coverage of this story here