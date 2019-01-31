Crash video reminder of dangerous ice along highway bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMA, Ohio-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of icy conditions by releasing dramatic video of a crash.

It happened recently on Interstate 75 near Lima. The video shows a pickup truck lose control on a bridge, hit a guardrail and ricochet back into traffic. The highway patrol said the truck struck a semi, which jackknifed.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol.

The driver of the pickup was cited with failure to control.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the video demonstrates two things. First, bridges and overpasses freeze first and can remain icy when other sections are not. Secondly, remain inside your vehicle if it becomes disabled along the highway. ODOT said it's the safest place to wait for help.