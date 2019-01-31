× Cleveland vice officers seize loaded firearms, drugs, 800 rounds of ammunition: ‘This saved someone’s life’

CLEVELAND – Cleveland’s 5th District vice unit confiscated 10 firearms, drugs, and ammunition during a raid of two houses earlier this week.

On Thursday, Commander Sammy Morris, of Cleveland’s 5th District, along with several vice unit detectives showed the FOX 8 I-Team what was confiscated.

Police arrested eight people during the raid.

Morris added that the raid was the last one for vice unit Detective Chuck Davis, who is retiring. Morris said Davis’ hard work and dedication has helped make the area safer.

“I know, based on this seizure and the vice unit’s investigation, that somebody’s life was saved,” Morris said. “Somebody in the city of Cleveland was saved by confiscation of these weapons. Someone won’t be the victim of a felonious assault or aggravated robbery as result of their hard work; the vice unit did a great job.”

Those arrested are expected to be in court soon to face the charges.