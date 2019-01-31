Cleveland ‘copsicles’ share photos of officers keeping city safe during extreme cold

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are working hard to keep residents safe as northeast Ohio faces an arctic blast.

Although required to work in some life-threatening temperatures, local officers managed to keep their attitudes up and share some smiles as they worked.

Cleveland police officials said on Facebook, “your job may close due to weather, but ours doesn’t! Our officers are layered up and still on the streets handling assignments.”

They even referred to themselves as “copsicles” as they braced the cold to assist 23 stranded motorists Wednesday and provided traffic detail to concert-goers at Quicken Loans Arena.

The K9 officers are also reportedly still working too.

However, as the “Cleveland cops survive [the] polar vortex,” they just had to spread some Cleveland humor.

“Some of us are so bundled we resemble Ralphie’s little brother,” they wrote on Facebook, referencing the movie A Christmas Story, which was filmed in Cleveland.

They shared a side-by-side photo on Twitter featuring an officer and Randy, Ralphie’s little brother. And, let’s just say there was quite a resemblance.

I can’t put my arms down! ☹️ pic.twitter.com/JlJqZHDkTa — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 31, 2019

Cleveland police gave a shout out to “all of our first responders, utility and construction workers, postal and delivery folks and anyone else who pulled on their boots and braved this cold!”

However, we’d like to give a shout out to them as well. So, thank you Cleveland Police Department for bracing these life-threatening temperatures and keeping us safe.

