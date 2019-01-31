× Cleveland Browns raise prices for more than half of season tickets

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns are raising the cost of season tickets for more than half of the seats at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2019 season, the team announced in a news release on Thursday.

The cost of the average ticket will go up about 7 percent. The Browns, who finished with a record of 7-8-1, emphasized this is the second increase in 11 years.

“After thoroughly evaluating stadium pricing, attendance and various factors across the league, we decided to adjust ticket pricing in certain sections of FirstEnergy Stadium in 2019,” said Peter John-Baptiste, Browns senior vice president of communications.

“We greatly appreciate the passion and support from Browns season ticket members and fans, and when we considered implementing a new pricing structure, one of our most important priorities was ensuring all fans have affordable options to attend home games.”

The Browns said the cost for 43 percent of season tickets will either not change or will decrease. Fans will see higher costs in the lower bowl, upper prime, end zone mezzanine and select premium clubs.

Cleveland ranks in the bottom four teams in average price per game and there will still be season tickets available for as low as $30 to $40 per game.

The Browns are scheduled to host the Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Rams and Seahawks next season.

