Barkley wins NFL Rookie of the Year over Browns' Mayfield, Chubb

BEREA, Ohio– Running back Saquon Barkley is the 2018 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year. The New York Giants and their star celebrated the win on social media Thursday morning.

The Cleveland Browns had two finalists: quarterback Bakery Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb.

The award is determined by a fan vote and will be handed out during Super Bowl LIII festivities.

Mayfield, the seven-time rookie of the week, threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns, which is the most by a rookie in league history. He started in 13 games and became the third quarterback of Super Bowl era with a touchdown pass in each of his first 10 starts.

Chubb was the Pepsi rookie of the week twice. He set a franchise rookie record with 996 rushing yards and had 10 touchdowns. Chubb also logged 1,145 scrimmage yards, the third-most among rookie running backs.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward also won Pepsi rookie of the week twice, but was not nominated for rookie for the year.

Out of the NFL’s 17 weeks, Cleveland players received rookie of the week honors 11 times.

