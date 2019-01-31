Another ‘deep freeze’ day — but there will be lots of sun!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WIND CHILL WARNINGS remains in effect through this afternoon. Check out all of the SCHOOL CLOSINGS on our list thus far.

Temperatures have fallen into subzero territory and will remain there for the next 6 hours. Wind chills will fall as low as 25 BELOW expected this morning. I anticipate the warning to be dropped early around lunchtime as winds die down with wind chills ranging between 10-15 below.

Here’s your wind chill forecast:

Stay warm and avoid going out for prolonged periods of time today. Plenty of sunshine today with high pressure moving in. Definitely a bright spot in this bitter cold! Here’s your wind chill forecast:

Temperatures start to trend up by Friday afternoon and continues through the upcoming coming weekend. Check out next Monday! Temperatures will top 15° above average! But even with this warmth comes danger…We’ll be on the look out for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: