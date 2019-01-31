Akron elementary school mourns three students killed in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- Akron Public Schools is mourning three children who killed in a house fire Wednesday morning.

Extreme heat and heavy flames prevented firefighters from entering the house at 18th Street SW and Iona Avenue in the Kenmore neighborhood. When they eventually got inside, they discovered the bodies of a woman and three children, ages 5, 7 and 10.

A 28-year-old man escaped the fire without injuries.

While the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the names, a spokesman for Akron Public Schools confirmed all three were students at Pfeiffer Elementary School.

"The entire Akron Public Schools family is grief stricken that a wonderful young family, a family new to our community and a blessing to Pfeiffer Elementary School is gone. We hope you will join all of us as we pray for these children, their mother and everyone who was close in their lives," said superintendent David Jones.

"On behalf of the Akron School Board, I wish to express our deepest sympathy to this family and the Pfeiffer school community. Our prayers go with these children and their mother and all in their extended family. We also pray for those in the Kenmore community who were close with this young family," said Rev. Dr. Curtis Walker, school board president.

The Akron Fire Department returned to the scene Thursday morning to continue its investigation into a cause.

