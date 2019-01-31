18,000 baseballs and a scooter: Indians equipment trucks loaded for spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's 2 degrees in Cleveland, but the Indians are thinking spring.

Crews packed up two equipment trucks bound for the Tribe's training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. They will hit the road by 11 a.m. Thursday and arrive on Monday, depending on weather.

"Stuff starts coming in in January, the beginning of January, so we spend a good three weeks putting everything together. We try to do as much here so when we get out there, it just goes in the lockers," said Brandon Biller, assistant clubhouse manager. They will unload Tuesday morning and be ready for players by Wednesday.

There are 1,500 dozen baseballs, as well as jerseys, bats, weights and golf clubs. Manager Terry Francona's infamous scooter is making its return to spring training. Last year, it didn't make the trip.

"It's not just a suitcase. You're out there for 55 days," Biller said.

Pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear on Feb. 12 and their first workout is Feb. 14. The full squad reports on Feb. 16.

The Indians start the regular season on the road with three games against the Minnesota Twins so they need additional gear. They host the White Sox on April 1 in the home opener.

"We're going to the ceiling," Biller said. "A little less Tetris this year, but it will get filled up."

