× Xbox One users left on hold after outage

REDMOND, Wash. — Xbox One is back up and running after experiencing some technical issues on Wednesday.

According to Xbox support, users were having trouble with Xbox one console start up, sign in, title update errors and the status page.

The outage lasted for a couple of hours before engineers were able to restore service.

Xbox thanked users for being patient as they worked to identify the cause.

Just as a heads up, our team may reach out for additional info and are working closely w/ our internal teams to address emerging trends using the info you provide. If you have in-the-moment questions, hit up https://t.co/UmOudiEQn3 https://t.co/s8EdTY3XJk — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) August 17, 2018