What St. Jude Children’s Hospital does for each and every patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Did you know that a family never receives a bill from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital? From the moment a family arrives in Memphis for treatment, St. Jude works to take care of everything so that the focus can stay on the child battling cancer.

Debbie Higgins knows first hand how this all works because her son Carson spent years getting treatment at St. Jude. Paige Cranwell, a St. Jude spokesperson, explained to Fox 8's Kristi Capel how the hospital tries to think of everything to help a family.

Tickets for the 2019 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream House go on sale in just a few weeks. Starting at 6am on Thursday February 21st, you can purchase a ticket for $100. Fox 8 is hoping to sell 20,000 tickets. Click here for more information.