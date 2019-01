Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- Police are asking Wickliffe residents to stay clear of Homewood Drive after a water main break.

According to Wickliffe Police Department's Facebook post, there is a large water main break in the 29000 block of Homewood Drive near the corner of Lloyd Road.

Police say the water department is in route and that the city has salted the roadway.

They ask residents to please avoid the are so that repairs can be made.