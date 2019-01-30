Video shows driver dragging washer, dryer through streets of Sandusky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A man caught on video dragging a washer and dryer with power cords behind his truck in Sandusky after finding the items on the side of the road.

The man was cited for insecure load.

According to Sandusky police, officers were notified Tuesday at just before 11 a.m. of a Ford F150 dragging a washer and dryer on Venice Road. At the time, the truck was stopped at a railroad crossing due to a stopped train.

While on their way to the scene, police saw the truck pulling the appliances and stopped the driver.

The driver told police he'd found the discarded appliances and other items on King Street and that there was no more room in the back of his vehicle for them. When asked why he didn't just return for the appliances, he said he was afraid another scrapper would see and take them.

He said he would make about $8 on the scrap

The driver was cited, and the appliances were disconnected and placed on the side of the roadway. Officers stayed until the driver could return for them so no one would take them.