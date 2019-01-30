Video from Cleveland APL shows dog trying to drink from frozen bucket of water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Animal Protective League is sharing heartbreaking video of a dog left out in these frigid conditions.

The video shows the dog in a fenced-in area, desperately trying to drink from a frozen bucket of water. Humane investigators, who have full police power, seized the beagle-mix from the house on Cleveland's east side on Tuesday.

"This is one of many calls we've gone out on and it really shows the extreme conditions that are out there right now," said Sharon Harvey, Cleveland APL president. She said they've received dozens of calls a day about suspected animal abuse over the past few days.

The case is under investigation and the animal is doing OK.

Staff at the APL wants people to know that not providing adequate shelter is against the law and life threatening. Animals also need more food and more water during extreme weather conditions.

"We believe every cat, dog and companion animal should live inside as a member of the family. Sadly, we know that not everyone shares that view," Harvey said.

Concerned residents who wanted to file a report of animal neglect in Cuyahoga County should call the Cleveland APL's humane investigations hotline at 216-377-1630, and leave the location and contact information.