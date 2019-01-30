USPS remains unclear about Cleveland-area delivery in sub-zero temperatures

CLEVELAND– There is still little clarification about whether carriers for the United States Postal Service will be delivering mail in the Cleveland-area on Wednesday.

Northeast Ohio is experiencing dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 below 0. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the lowest since February 2015, and could break records.

On Tuesday, the USPS posted on its website it was suspending service to Northern Ohio, specifically to area codes beginning with 441 and 458, because of the extreme cold.

But a post office spokeswoman told FOX 8 News on Wednesday that was a mistake. She would not elaborate on who posted it and why, and the message remained on the site as of 11 a.m.

The USPS did release the following statement:

“We continue to monitor weather conditions as well as evaluate transportation availability. With any winter weather situation, we typically attempt delivery where we can while emphasizing safety to our employees. Employees are encouraged to contact their employee hotline for updated information since plant employees and carriers may have different reporting information.”

The current weather conditions are dangerous with the possibility of frostbite to exposed skin after minutes. Officials from the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County told residents not to go out unless completely necessary.

