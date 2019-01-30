× Troopers find $75,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop in Northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says felony drug charges have been filed against a man after what was allegedly discovered during a traffic stop.

According to the highway patrol, on January 23 at 3:48 p.m., troopers stopped a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 with Ohio registration for a speed violation on the turnpike.

“Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle,” the highway patrol said.

Troopers seized 25 pounds of marijuana; they said it was worth about $75,000.

A Florida man, Sean Jimenez, 26, was taken to the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.