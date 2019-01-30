Triple dog dare: Cleveland Indians promise to lick foul pole for 1 million retweets

CLEVELAND– The Indians social media staff made a risky promise on Tuesday.

The Tribe’s Twitter account said if they get 1 million retweets, they will lick a foul pole at Progressive Field. It’s a scene straight out of the Cleveland classic movie “A Christmas Story” when Ralphie’s friend Schwartz dares Flick to stick his tongue to the flagpole.

If we get 1,000,000 RTs, we'll lick the foul pole. No, we're not warm yet.

Yes, we will do it. pic.twitter.com/aiykd0UpQV — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 30, 2019

The Browns quickly jumped into the thread while the Cavaliers posted a gif of Flick with his famous line: “I triple dog dare you!”

*watches those RT numbers go up … * pic.twitter.com/3EyChkluVf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 30, 2019

The Cleveland Division of Water offered some advice.

In case this works out (?) for you, a warm cup of tap water will unstick a tongue from a pole — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) January 30, 2019

Other MLB teams also chimed in, including the Rookies, Phillies, Astros and Mets.

How many RTs for a snow angel on the field? Asking for a friend. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 30, 2019

It's not worth it! Trust us… pic.twitter.com/4qKQmloeSS — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2019

There were also fans who expressed disappointment with the Tribe’s off-season moves (and lack thereof).

How many RT for you to sign some outfield help? — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 30, 2019

