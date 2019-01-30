Triple dog dare: Cleveland Indians promise to lick foul pole for 1 million retweets

CLEVELAND– The Indians social media staff made a risky promise on Tuesday.
The Tribe’s Twitter account said if they get 1 million retweets, they will lick a foul pole at Progressive Field. It’s a scene straight out of the Cleveland classic movie “A Christmas Story” when Ralphie’s friend Schwartz dares Flick to stick his tongue to the flagpole.
The Browns quickly jumped into the thread while the Cavaliers posted a gif of Flick with his famous line: “I triple dog dare you!”
The Cleveland Division of Water offered some advice.
Other MLB teams also chimed in, including the Rookies, Phillies, Astros and Mets.
There were also fans who expressed disappointment with the Tribe’s off-season moves (and lack thereof).