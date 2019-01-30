The deep freeze doesn’t stop overnight movie filming in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hundreds of schools, colleges, and day cares are closed because of the extreme cold.

No mail will be delivered in Cleveland on Wednesday.

And many communities have delayed trash pickup.

But for Hollywood, it's business as usual in Cleveland.

Despite some of the coldest wind chill readings we've experienced in about 25 years, a movie crew was filming outside in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

According to RTA, St. Clair Ave. was closed between Addison and E. 71st for the filming of the movie "Queen & Slim."

The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya, Bokeem Woodbine, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

According to IMDB, "A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn" after they get pulled over by a police officer.

The website backstage.com expanded on the plot:

"When a Black man and Black woman on a first date are pulled over by a police officer at a traffic stop, their life goes awry. Forced to kill him in self-defense, rather than turn themselves in, they must go on the run."

The woman behind “Insecure” and “Master of None,” Melina Matsoukas, is making her feature directorial debut, Variety reported.

Variety also reported the movie is expected to be released Nov. 27th of this year.

Turner-Smith retweeted a post showing a man slamming another man to the ground. She wrote "Me [right now] in Ohio."

