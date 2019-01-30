Patient who went missing from Euclid rehab center found dead outside

EUCLID, Ohio– A man who went missing from the Willow Rehabilitation Center early Wednesday morning was found dead, the Euclid Police Department says.

Staff noticed the 59-year-old was gone while conducting routine checks at the facility, located on East 191th Street, just before 2 a.m. Employees searched for him and police issued a missing person alert.

A security officer located the man lying on the ground about 2 miles away at 8:30 a.m., police said. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, according to the police department.

Temperatures were below 0 Tuesday night and a wind chill warning remains in effect until Thursday afternoon.