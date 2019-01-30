Ohio sells over $333K worth of medical marijuana during program’s first days
COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program released the numbers from the state’s first days of sales.
The four dispensaries opened their doors to patients and their caregivers just two weeks ago. The state said 46 pounds of product was sold between Jan. 16 and Jan. 27 for a total of $333,592.
Patients need to register in order to purchase cannabis products like oils, edibles and lotions. To register, patients must have a recommendation from a certified physician, complete the email form and pay the $50 fee.
More information on how to register here
Certified physicians can recommend medical marijuana only for the treatment of a qualifying medical conditions. Under Ohio law, the following medical conditions qualify:
- AIDS
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Cancer
- Chronic traumatic encephalopathy
- Crohn’s disease
- Epilepsy or another seizure disorder
- Fibromyalgia
- Glaucoma
- Hepatitis C
- Inflammatory bowel disease
- Multiple sclerosis
- Pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
- Parkinson’s disease
- Positive status for HIV
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Sickle cell anemia
- Spinal cord disease or injury
- Tourette’s syndrome
- Traumatic brain injury
- Ulcerative colitis
Click here to learn more about medical marijuana in Ohio.