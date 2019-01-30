× Ohio sells over $333K worth of medical marijuana during program’s first days

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program released the numbers from the state’s first days of sales.

The four dispensaries opened their doors to patients and their caregivers just two weeks ago. The state said 46 pounds of product was sold between Jan. 16 and Jan. 27 for a total of $333,592.

Patients need to register in order to purchase cannabis products like oils, edibles and lotions. To register, patients must have a recommendation from a certified physician, complete the email form and pay the $50 fee.

More information on how to register here

Certified physicians can recommend medical marijuana only for the treatment of a qualifying medical conditions. Under Ohio law, the following medical conditions qualify:

AIDS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

Cancer

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn’s disease

Epilepsy or another seizure disorder

Fibromyalgia

Glaucoma

Hepatitis C

Inflammatory bowel disease

Multiple sclerosis

Pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson’s disease

Positive status for HIV

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Sickle cell anemia

Spinal cord disease or injury

Tourette’s syndrome

Traumatic brain injury

Ulcerative colitis

