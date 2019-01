Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing individuals.

16-year-old Willshawna Pickett hasn't been seen since December 12 in Akron.

She was dropped off that day at the Chapel Hill mall for a job interview but wasn't there when her ride returned.

If you've seen her, call police (330)375-2530.

