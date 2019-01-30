Lyft offering free rides to Cuyahoga County warming centers during deep freeze
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A rideshare company is providing free transportation to local warming centers during the extreme cold.
Lyft is partnering with the city of Cleveland and United Way of Greater Cleveland 2-1-1 to provide free rides to warming centers in Cuyahoga County.
***See a list of local warming centers, here***
Lyft customers should use the code CLEJAYDEN19 to receive their free ride.
The promo code is valid for two rides to the centers valued at up to $25 per ride until Friday, Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Lyft says safety is their “number one priority” and they are “committed to doing [their] part to help those in need.”
41.433923 -81.675820