Lyft offering free rides to Cuyahoga County warming centers during deep freeze

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A rideshare company is providing free transportation to local warming centers during the extreme cold.

Lyft is partnering with the city of Cleveland and United Way of Greater Cleveland 2-1-1 to provide free rides to warming centers in Cuyahoga County.

Lyft customers should use the code CLEJAYDEN19 to receive their free ride.

The promo code is valid for two rides to the centers valued at up to $25 per ride until Friday, Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Lyft says safety is their “number one priority” and they are “committed to doing [their] part to help those in need.”

