Local ice fisher braves the cold with hopes of landing big catch

BEREA, Ohio -- A local ice fisher is braving the cold with hopes of landing a big catch.

“The colder it is, the safer it is out here, that’s the name of the game," said Travis Sherman of Strongsville.

He spent the day at Wallace Lake in Berea, where he described the conditions as perfect.

“The fishing is dynamite in this lake," he said.

The Cleveland Metroparks recently stocked the lake with trout, which is a cold water fish.

Sherman ended up hooking one trout after two hours out there.

He said it was well worth the wait and will definitely be back soon.

“It’s a good time on the ice. Come on out and brave the elements, just dress warm," he said.

