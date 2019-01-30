I-Team: Yvonne Pointer showered with help after break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found friends, relatives, and strangers all coming forward to do what they can for Yvonne Pointer, a local activist who has spent decades helping others, just hurt by crime once again.

Last week, burglars broke into Yvonne's home on Cleveland’s east side, took what they wanted and left the place ransacked.

Many people still remember how Yvonne’s daughter was murdered on her way to school long ago.

Through it all, Yvonne has dedicated her life to trying to do good work locally and worldwide. Now, the news of the break-in has sparked so much good will back to her.

Wednesday, a FOX 8 camera rolled as Yvonne got a knock at the door from a stranger with a special gift from the Serpentini Chevrolet dealers. Folks there had become aware the burglars had stolen an iPad Yvonne relies on for Hope Haven, a nightly religious program she produces online. So Ryan Serpentini showed up to donate a new iPad.

"Being a part of Northeast Ohio, anytime we hear something, it breaks our heart just as much as anyone in the nearer community. So we try to do whatever we can to help out," said Serpentini.

Meantime, the head of a local technology company has stepped forward with a new security system for Yvonne’s home.

Local businesswoman Carole Hoover and others have donated money.

All of it leaves Yvonne overwhelmed, especially since she has made her mark thinking of others first.

"So, what this thing has showed us, there are more good people than there are bad," said Yvonne.

And, while the break-in left her shaken, no surprise Yvonne is already also taking action to help take back the streets. She’s helping to start a neighborhood crime watch. She said a neighbor just encountered burglars inside her home.

"I understand why people are afraid to get involved, but you almost have to be afraid not to get involved," she said.

As Cleveland Police investigate the break in, they are also giving Yvonne’s home special attention.

She waited decades until she finally got justice for the murder of her daughter, she’s confident she’ll get justice again.

She’s already getting a reminder her selfless work to help so many others has not gone unnoticed.