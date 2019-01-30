Green City Growers making adjustments to keep up in cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While it may be freezing outside, it's nice and warm at Green City Growers.

FOX 8 stopped by the greenhouse to see what it's like for the staff who are hard at work growing food for the community.

"We grow butter-head lettuce, Cleveland crisp lettuce and we grow basil," explained Manager Ernest Graham.

He said at any given time, the temperature there will range between 70 and 90 degrees, making for a steamy environment.

"It feels like a vacation, but it's a paid vacation, paycation," joked Devon Blake, who is a supervisor.

Green City Growers, which is located on Diamond Avenue near Kinsman, boasts that they have the largest greenhouse in an urban core area in the U.S. However, the subzero weather is forcing management to make some adjustments.

"Because of the cold we have to add additional heaters to our facility," said Graham. "Last night, we got to 50 degrees and we want to maintain 70. We used to work three broilers and now we work four to maintain that heat."

He said they plan on ordering more heaters to keep the temperatures up inside the pesticide free greenhouse.

To learn more about the food grown at the company, CLICK HERE.