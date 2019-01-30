Firefighters rescue woman from balcony while battling apartment fire in Woodmere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODMERE, Ohio - Firefighters rescued a woman from a balcony to get her to safety when the apartment building she lived in caught fire in Woodmere.

It happened in the 27700 block of Chagrin Boulevard at Beechmont Towers.

Woodmere fire department and several surrounding departments responded to the fire around 4 a.m.

Several units on the 3rd and 4th floors were on fire.

Firefighters tell FOX 8 no onee was hurt.

There is no word on how the fire started.

Two roads were closed in the area while firefighters were working to put out the flames.

Some of the tenants are staying in the lobby or in their cars so they don't have to be outside in the cold.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.