LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters rescue people from balconies in Woodmere apartment fire



WOODMERE, Ohio – Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Woodmere, where they are pulling people from their balconies as you can see flames inside the building.

This is in the 27700 block of Chagrin Boulevard at Beechmont Towers.

There are some road closures in the area.

Several fire departments on the scene at Beechmont Towers in Woodmere. Brainard at W. Brainard closed . — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 30, 2019

The situation is still unfolding.

There is no word on how the fire started.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It is currently -15 with the wind chill.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video