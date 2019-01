Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - About 200 Dominion Energy customers in Rocky River were without service on Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dominion said service had been restored to 181 of 200 customers.

Crews will be working in the cold to get the gas service restored Wednesday to the 19 other homes without.

Dominion is helping those residents by putting them up in area hotels.