Deep freeze: Wind Chill warning remains in effect until Thursday



WIND CHILL WARNINGS remains in effect until Thursday afternoon. Check out all of the SCHOOL CLOSINGS on our list thus far.

Temperatures have fallen into subzero territory and will remain there for the next 24 hours. Wind chills as low as 35 BELOW with winds gusting as high as 48 MPH. Stay warm and avoid going out today and tomorrow. Here’s your wind chill forecast:

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Temperatures start to trend up by Friday afternoon and continues through the upcoming coming weekend. Check out next Monday! Temperatures will top 15° above average! But even with this warmth comes danger…We’ll be on the look out for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: