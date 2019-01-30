Cleveland ‘Wall of Love’ grows during deep freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Holly Jackson is making it her mission to keep those in need warm during these frigid temperatures.

"They always need socks, dry socks and emergency blankets," said Jackson.

Jackson is the creator of the "Wall of Love," which a simple concept that's made a big difference.

At any of the 20 locations around the area, you'll find coats, hats, gloves, hand warmers and other items hanging along a fence.

They're all free for the taking.

"I don't want people to feel embarrassed about asking for help," she said.

The cause hits close to home for Jackson, who was a one time homeless herself.

"Everyone that is homeless is not a drug addict or an alcoholic or just coming out of jail," she explained. "You know things happen and a lot of times work really hard and they're just one paycheck away from being in the same position."

If you'd like to donate to Jackson's mission, CLICK HERE.