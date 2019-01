CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hundreds of Cleveland Public Power customers lost power for about an hour with wind chillare without power with wind chill temperatures hitting 29 below zero.

Crews are responding to the outages in the Detroit Shoreway area. Approximately 300 customers are impacted and they will be working as quickly as possible to restore service. @cityofcleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) January 30, 2019

The issue affected about 300 people in the Detroit Shoreway area.

We don't have estimates on the amount of time it will take crews to restore power. If your home is too cold and you have the ability, please visit the @cityofcleveland recreation center in your area. These are warming centers. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) January 30, 2019

.@clepublicpower is working to restore power to the neighborhood. There are several warming centers available:@CityofCleveland Rec Centers: Zone Rec at 65th & Lorain@Cleveland_PL branches: Walz (7910 Detroit) and Lorain (8216 Lorain)

West 117th @GCRTA red line station — DetroitShoreway (@DetroitShoreway) January 30, 2019

CPP got the power restored around noon.