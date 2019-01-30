× Black History Month 2019: events and celebrations throughout northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND – February is Black History Month, and the theme for the 2019 commemoration is “Black Migrations.” The theme emphasizes movement of people of African descent to new destinations and new social realities, focusing on the twentieth century through today.

If your organization would like an event included, please send the name of the event, the date, the time and a link to the website to tips@fox8.com with Black History Month event in the subject line.

A number of northeast Ohio organizations are holding special events throughout the month:

African-American history tour through Cleveland

Curated by The Cleveland Historical Society

Self-guided tour

Click here for the webpage.

African Fashions Black History Month Sale

Hosted by African Fashions

Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cleveland East, 3663 Park East Drive, Beachwood

Pop up shop of a large collection of bold and vibrant African outfits, accessories, and fabrics, featuring unique designs for men, women and children.

The event is FREE, however African Fashions asks you RSVP online, here.

Black Baseball Chronology

Hosted by Baseball Heritage Musuem

Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Baseball Heritage Museum, 6601 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland

Presentation looks at the involvement of African Americans and other people of color in American baseball. It will also chronicle the history of Black baseball in Cleveland, Ohio from the early 1920s through 1950.

Register for this FREE event, here.

45th Annual Black History Flag Raising Ceremony

Saturday, Feb. 9, noon – 3 p.m.

Cleveland City Hall

601 Lakeside Ave, Cleveland 44114

More information, here.

Black History Month Celebration and Fundraiser

Hosted by Dakos Dance

Sunday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

661 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Dance classes, music, culture and live performances. All proceeds benefit the Association of African American Cultural Garden along Martin Luther King Blvd.

Tickets: $15

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Black History Month: Who Inspired You?

Hosted by Business & Government Division

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Akron Main Library, Auditorium, 60 South High Street, Akron

Local leaders share their “recipe for success,” answer questions and network with the audience.

Register for this FREE event, here.

Black History on Tap: Living Legends

Hosted by Western Reserve Historical Society

Saturday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Blvd., Cleveland

Explore the rich history of Cleveland’s African American community.

Tickets $4-10.

Learn more and purchase tickets, here.

Dinner with a Slice of History

Hosted by International Women’s Air & Space Museum

February 15, 6:30 p.m.

Gigi Coleman, the great-niece of Bessie Coleman, shares the amazing story of the aviation pioneer who became the first African-American woman to obtain a pilot’s license. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., the presentation will follow.

Click here for ticket information.

Film Screening of “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart”

Hosted by Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Karamu Performing Arts Theatre, 2355 E 89th St, Cleveland

Get your FREE ticket online, here. Tickets are required for screening. Limited seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

Rep. Janine Boyd speaks about Black Women’s History

Hosted by Shaker Historical Society

Thursday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Shaker Historical Museum, 16740 South Park Boulevard, Cleveland

Program about Black Women’s History through time. Rep. Boyd looks at the role African American women have played in history and the impact on today.

$10 General Admission, $5 for SHS 2019 Members

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Triple Nickles: America’s First All Black Paratroopers

Hosted by Akron Main Library

Exhibit runs Friday, Feb. 1 – Thursday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Akron Main Library, 60 South High Street, Business & Government 3rd Floor, Akron

FREE exhibit honors the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion who made airborne history in 1944 by becoming the first all-black infantry battalion.

Register for the event online, here.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS BLACK HERITAGE THEME NIGHTS:

Saturday, Feb. 2 vs Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

The team will team will celebrate historically black colleges and universities.

Click here for ticket information

Thursday, Feb. 11 vs New York Knicks, 7 p.m.

The Cavs welcome 15 black chefs who own local Cleveland restaurants, food trucks, and catering businesses. The chefs prepared their signature dishes for invited guests and judges to sample and vote on their favorite items.

Click here for ticket information

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

The team will honor and remember “The Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin.

Click here for ticket information

Sports Marketing Workshop for diverse students and professionals

January 30-February 2, Quicken Loans Arena

Click here to register

AKRON-SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:

African-American Author Read-In

Monday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Odom Boulevard Branch Library, Community Room, 600 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron

Join the library for their African-American Read-In! Choose from our large selection of books written by African American authors and illustrators.

More information, here.

The Akron African United Front Book Discussion Group

Thursday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Maple Valley Branch Library, Community Room, 1187 Copley Rd, Akron

An opportunity to share your opinions on how history affects our worldviews in today’s society. Read and analyze books that are rich in African American culture and history.

More information, here.

Author Talk: Dr. Bernard E. Powers, Jr. – We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Akron Main Library, Auditorium, 60 South High Street, Akron

Discussion of We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel. Dr. Bernard E. Powers, Jr., Professor Emeritus of History at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

More information, here.

The Emancipation Proclamation

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tallmadge Branch Library, Community Room, 90 Community Rd, Tallmadge

Tuesday, February 26: 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Join to learn more about President Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation.

More information, here.

Sojourner Speaks, a One-Woman Play

Presented by The Illusion Factory

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Akron Main Library, Auditorium, 60 South High Street, Akron

Celebrate the woman who is a pillar of activism and who spoke in Akron, Ohio at the Women’s Convention on May 29, 1851.

More information, here.

CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:

Author Visit: Anthony Ray Hinton, Author of The Sun Does Shine

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m.

Louis Stokes Wing Auditorium, 525 Superior Avenue, Cleveland

RSVP for the event, here.

NEA Big Read: Writing Workshop

As part of the National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read, join us for a discussion of Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine. As part of Big Read 2019, Cleveland Public Library will host “The Personal is Political,” a FREE writing workshop held on two Saturdays at the Carnegie West Branch.

Saturdays, Feb. 23 and Mar. 2, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Carnegie West Branch, 1900 Fulton Rd., Cleveland

More information, here.

Uptight Movie Screening and Panel Discussion

Tuesday, Feb. 12, Noon

Glenville Branch, 11900 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of Jules Dassin’s film, Uptight, filmed on the east side and involving many Clevelanders.

Register online, here.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:

African-American Authors Book Discussion

Monday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

Maple Heights Branch, 5225 Library Ln, Maple Heights

Read and discuss Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston.

More information, here.

Black History Read-In

Tuesday, February 5 – 26, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Branch, 70 Columbus Road, Bedford

Celebrate Black History Month with books, games and activities.

More information, here.

Celebrate Black History Month

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m.

Warrensville Heights Branch, 4415 Northfield Rd, Warrensville Heights

The Ecumenical Disciples Choir will perform, sharing the history of African-American gospel music and spirituals.

More information, here.

Five Who Chose Freedom

Paul Goebbel will tell the story of the five African-Americans who joined John Brown at Harpers Ferry.

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. — Solon Branch, 34125 Portz Parkway, Solon

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. — Richmond Heights Branch, 5235 Wilson Mills Road, Richmond Heights

Monday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. — South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch, 1876 S Green Rd, South Euclid

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. — Maple Heights Branch, 5225 Library Ln, Maple Heights

Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. — Independence Branch, 6361 Selig Dr, Independence

More information, here.

Mary McLeod Bethune, Dorothy Height & the Movement

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch, 1876 S Green Rd, South Euclid

Enjoy a dynamic afternoon with the Cleveland section of the National Council of Negro Women.

More information, here.

NEA Big Read Book Discussion

As part of the National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read, join us for a discussion of Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine.

Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. — Brooklyn Branch, 4480 Ridge Rd, Cleveland

Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. — Warrensville Heights Branch, 4415 Northfield Rd, Warrensville Heights

More information, here.

Women in History: Sally Hemings

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

Fairview Park Branch, 21255 Lorain Rd, Cleveland

Vernice Jackson of Women in History will portray this important figure in African-American history.

More information, here.

Women in History: Sojourner Truth

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.

Brook Park Branch, 6155 Engle Road, Brook Park

Actress Robin Echols Cooper from Women in History will portray the African-American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.”

More information, here.

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM:

An Evening With Greg Tate and Craig Street

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland

This event is FREE with a RSVP on rockhall.com.

A Place for Me: Cleveland’s Music Industry

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland

This event is FREE with a RSVP on rockhall.com.

King Records: Thirty years that changed American music

Exhibit opening: Friday, Feb. 1

To kick off Black History Month the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives will begin hosting a traveling exhibit on the history of Cincinnati’s King Records. Every Friday throughout February, the Library & Archives will be open for walk-in visitors to view the exhibit.

Exhibit Dedication: Thursday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Library & Archives, 2809 Woodland Avenue, Cleveland

Official dedication of the exhibit with 1997 Inductee Bootsy Collins

Tickets $15, include one drink and hors d’oeuvres. Purchase tickets, here.

Film Screening: “Marley”

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland

This documentary film looks at Bob Marley’s impact on music history and role as a social and political prophet.

FREE for Donor Circle members, $5.50 for non-members.

Purchase tickets, here.

Motown 60th Anniversary Highlight Reel

All of February, showtimes vary

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland

A 60-minute film including memorable moments from the induction ceremonies of the Supremes, the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Martha & the Vandellas, and much more.

Rock X CPL: Fight the Power

Rock Hall and Cleveland Public Library Collaborative Programming

A program about how music has helped ignite social change.Held at locations throughout Cleveland.

Rice Branch – Tuesday, Feb. 19, 4:30 p.m.

Walz Branch – Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:00 p.m.

Fulton Branch – Monday, Feb. 25, 4:30 p.m.

Youth Services – Wednesday, Feb. 27, 4:00 p.m.

Rice Branch – Tuesday, Feb, 26, 4:30 p.m.

More information available, here.