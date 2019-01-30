Black History Month 2019: events and celebrations throughout northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND – February is Black History Month, and the theme for the 2019 commemoration is “Black Migrations.” The theme emphasizes movement of people of African descent to new destinations and new social realities, focusing on the twentieth century through today.
If your organization would like an event included, please send the name of the event, the date, the time and a link to the website to tips@fox8.com with Black History Month event in the subject line.
A number of northeast Ohio organizations are holding special events throughout the month:
African-American history tour through Cleveland
Curated by The Cleveland Historical Society
Self-guided tour
Click here for the webpage.
African Fashions Black History Month Sale
Hosted by African Fashions
Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton Cleveland East, 3663 Park East Drive, Beachwood
Pop up shop of a large collection of bold and vibrant African outfits, accessories, and fabrics, featuring unique designs for men, women and children.
The event is FREE, however African Fashions asks you RSVP online, here.
Black Baseball Chronology
Hosted by Baseball Heritage Musuem
Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Baseball Heritage Museum, 6601 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland
Presentation looks at the involvement of African Americans and other people of color in American baseball. It will also chronicle the history of Black baseball in Cleveland, Ohio from the early 1920s through 1950.
Register for this FREE event, here.
45th Annual Black History Flag Raising Ceremony
Saturday, Feb. 9, noon – 3 p.m.
Cleveland City Hall
601 Lakeside Ave, Cleveland 44114
More information, here.
Black History Month Celebration and Fundraiser
Hosted by Dakos Dance
Sunday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
661 Broadway Ave, Bedford
Dance classes, music, culture and live performances. All proceeds benefit the Association of African American Cultural Garden along Martin Luther King Blvd.
Tickets: $15
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Black History Month: Who Inspired You?
Hosted by Business & Government Division
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Akron Main Library, Auditorium, 60 South High Street, Akron
Local leaders share their “recipe for success,” answer questions and network with the audience.
Register for this FREE event, here.
Black History on Tap: Living Legends
Hosted by Western Reserve Historical Society
Saturday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Blvd., Cleveland
Explore the rich history of Cleveland’s African American community.
Tickets $4-10.
Learn more and purchase tickets, here.
Dinner with a Slice of History
Hosted by International Women’s Air & Space Museum
February 15, 6:30 p.m.
Gigi Coleman, the great-niece of Bessie Coleman, shares the amazing story of the aviation pioneer who became the first African-American woman to obtain a pilot’s license. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., the presentation will follow.
Click here for ticket information.
Film Screening of “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart”
Hosted by Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Karamu Performing Arts Theatre, 2355 E 89th St, Cleveland
Get your FREE ticket online, here. Tickets are required for screening. Limited seating is on a first come, first serve basis.
Rep. Janine Boyd speaks about Black Women’s History
Hosted by Shaker Historical Society
Thursday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Shaker Historical Museum, 16740 South Park Boulevard, Cleveland
Program about Black Women’s History through time. Rep. Boyd looks at the role African American women have played in history and the impact on today.
$10 General Admission, $5 for SHS 2019 Members
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
Triple Nickles: America’s First All Black Paratroopers
Hosted by Akron Main Library
Exhibit runs Friday, Feb. 1 – Thursday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Akron Main Library, 60 South High Street, Business & Government 3rd Floor, Akron
FREE exhibit honors the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion who made airborne history in 1944 by becoming the first all-black infantry battalion.
Register for the event online, here.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS BLACK HERITAGE THEME NIGHTS:
Saturday, Feb. 2 vs Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.
The team will team will celebrate historically black colleges and universities.
Click here for ticket information
Thursday, Feb. 11 vs New York Knicks, 7 p.m.
The Cavs welcome 15 black chefs who own local Cleveland restaurants, food trucks, and catering businesses. The chefs prepared their signature dishes for invited guests and judges to sample and vote on their favorite items.
Click here for ticket information
Sunday, Feb. 23 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.
The team will honor and remember “The Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin.
Click here for ticket information
Sports Marketing Workshop for diverse students and professionals
January 30-February 2, Quicken Loans Arena
Click here to register
AKRON-SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:
African-American Author Read-In
Monday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Odom Boulevard Branch Library, Community Room, 600 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron
Join the library for their African-American Read-In! Choose from our large selection of books written by African American authors and illustrators.
More information, here.
The Akron African United Front Book Discussion Group
Thursday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Maple Valley Branch Library, Community Room, 1187 Copley Rd, Akron
An opportunity to share your opinions on how history affects our worldviews in today’s society. Read and analyze books that are rich in African American culture and history.
More information, here.
Author Talk: Dr. Bernard E. Powers, Jr. – We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Akron Main Library, Auditorium, 60 South High Street, Akron
Discussion of We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel. Dr. Bernard E. Powers, Jr., Professor Emeritus of History at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
More information, here.
The Emancipation Proclamation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tallmadge Branch Library, Community Room, 90 Community Rd, Tallmadge
Join to learn more about President Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation.
More information, here.
Sojourner Speaks, a One-Woman Play
Presented by The Illusion Factory
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Akron Main Library, Auditorium, 60 South High Street, Akron
Celebrate the woman who is a pillar of activism and who spoke in Akron, Ohio at the Women’s Convention on May 29, 1851.
More information, here.
CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:
Author Visit: Anthony Ray Hinton, Author of The Sun Does Shine
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m.
Louis Stokes Wing Auditorium, 525 Superior Avenue, Cleveland
RSVP for the event, here.
NEA Big Read: Writing Workshop
As part of the National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read, join us for a discussion of Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine. As part of Big Read 2019, Cleveland Public Library will host “The Personal is Political,” a FREE writing workshop held on two Saturdays at the Carnegie West Branch.
Saturdays, Feb. 23 and Mar. 2, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Carnegie West Branch, 1900 Fulton Rd., Cleveland
More information, here.
Uptight Movie Screening and Panel Discussion
Tuesday, Feb. 12, Noon
Glenville Branch, 11900 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of Jules Dassin’s film, Uptight, filmed on the east side and involving many Clevelanders.
Register online, here.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:
African-American Authors Book Discussion
Monday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
Maple Heights Branch, 5225 Library Ln, Maple Heights
Read and discuss Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston.
More information, here.
Black History Read-In
Tuesday, February 5 – 26, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Southeast Branch, 70 Columbus Road, Bedford
Celebrate Black History Month with books, games and activities.
More information, here.
Celebrate Black History Month
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m.
Warrensville Heights Branch, 4415 Northfield Rd, Warrensville Heights
The Ecumenical Disciples Choir will perform, sharing the history of African-American gospel music and spirituals.
More information, here.
Five Who Chose Freedom
Paul Goebbel will tell the story of the five African-Americans who joined John Brown at Harpers Ferry.
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. — Solon Branch, 34125 Portz Parkway, Solon
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. — Richmond Heights Branch, 5235 Wilson Mills Road, Richmond Heights
Monday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. — South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch, 1876 S Green Rd, South Euclid
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. — Maple Heights Branch, 5225 Library Ln, Maple Heights
Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. — Independence Branch, 6361 Selig Dr, Independence
More information, here.
Mary McLeod Bethune, Dorothy Height & the Movement
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch, 1876 S Green Rd, South Euclid
Enjoy a dynamic afternoon with the Cleveland section of the National Council of Negro Women.
More information, here.
NEA Big Read Book Discussion
As part of the National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read, join us for a discussion of Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine.
Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. — Brooklyn Branch, 4480 Ridge Rd, Cleveland
Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. — Warrensville Heights Branch, 4415 Northfield Rd, Warrensville Heights
More information, here.
Women in History: Sally Hemings
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Fairview Park Branch, 21255 Lorain Rd, Cleveland
Vernice Jackson of Women in History will portray this important figure in African-American history.
More information, here.
Women in History: Sojourner Truth
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
Brook Park Branch, 6155 Engle Road, Brook Park
Actress Robin Echols Cooper from Women in History will portray the African-American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.”
More information, here.
ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM:
An Evening With Greg Tate and Craig Street
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland
This event is FREE with a RSVP on rockhall.com.
A Place for Me: Cleveland’s Music Industry
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland
This event is FREE with a RSVP on rockhall.com.
King Records: Thirty years that changed American music
Exhibit opening: Friday, Feb. 1
To kick off Black History Month the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives will begin hosting a traveling exhibit on the history of Cincinnati’s King Records. Every Friday throughout February, the Library & Archives will be open for walk-in visitors to view the exhibit.
Exhibit Dedication: Thursday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Library & Archives, 2809 Woodland Avenue, Cleveland
Official dedication of the exhibit with 1997 Inductee Bootsy Collins
Tickets $15, include one drink and hors d’oeuvres. Purchase tickets, here.
Film Screening: “Marley”
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland
This documentary film looks at Bob Marley’s impact on music history and role as a social and political prophet.
FREE for Donor Circle members, $5.50 for non-members.
Purchase tickets, here.
Motown 60th Anniversary Highlight Reel
All of February, showtimes vary
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theatre, 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland
A 60-minute film including memorable moments from the induction ceremonies of the Supremes, the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Martha & the Vandellas, and much more.
Rock X CPL: Fight the Power
Rock Hall and Cleveland Public Library Collaborative Programming
A program about how music has helped ignite social change.Held at locations throughout Cleveland.
Rice Branch – Tuesday, Feb. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Walz Branch – Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:00 p.m.
Fulton Branch – Monday, Feb. 25, 4:30 p.m.
Youth Services – Wednesday, Feb. 27, 4:00 p.m.
Rice Branch – Tuesday, Feb, 26, 4:30 p.m.
More information available, here.