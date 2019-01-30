Arctic air creates dangerous wind chills as low as 35 below zero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - WIND CHILL WARNINGS will be in full effect until Thursday afternoon. Check out all of the SCHOOL CLOSINGS on our list thus far.

That's because of dangerous wind chills up to 35 below zero.

We will potenially maintain subzero status for 30+ consecutive hours. Several standing record low maximums and minimums are in jeopardy of being outdone

!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Wind chill forecast:

Here is some historical perspective on this dangerous cold this week:

The last time we had a DAYTIME HIGH below zero was 25 years ago: 1994 (-3)

Coldest overall temperatures:

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: