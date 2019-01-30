Another day in the deep freeze… then temps start to go up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WIND CHILL WARNINGS remain in effect until Thursday afternoon. Check out all of the SCHOOL CLOSINGS on our list.

Temperatures have fallen into subzero territory and will remain there for the next 12-18 hours. Wind chills will fall as low as 35 BELOW with winds gusting as high as 48 MPH. Stay warm and avoid going out for prolonged periods of time through tomorrow.

**Take a look at other closings, here**

**List of warming centers**

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Temperatures start to trend up by Friday afternoon and continue through the upcoming weekend. Check out next Monday! Temperatures will top 15° above average! But even with this warmth comes danger: We’ll be on the look out for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast. Get weather updates, here.