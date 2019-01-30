All Pat Catan’s stores in Ohio, surrounding states to close

OHIO — All Pat Catan’s stores in Ohio and surrounding states are set to close, according to The Michaels Companies, Inc.

Michaels acquired Strongsville-based Lamrite West, Inc., the parent company of Pat Catan’s craft stores, back in 2016. Pat Catan’s is a retail supplier of arts and crafts in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

According to a press release, Michael’s intends to rebrand and reopen 12 of the 36 closing Pat Catan’s stores under the Michaels banner.

Michaels said in a statement to Fox 8:

“After a comprehensive review, we have made the difficult decision to close the Pat Catan’s retail stores. We intend to rebrand and reopen up to 12 as new Michaels locations later this year, and we are actively exploring ways we can honor the Pat Catan’s brand in The Michaels Companies. We will continue to maintain a Support Center in Strongsville to support our growing Darice wholesale business as well as the Strongsville DC to support The Michaels Companies. We are committed to providing opportunities for all impacted team members and are working closely with our staff and the local communities to help manage through this transition.”

According to Chuck Rubin, Chairman and CEO of The Michaels Companies, “we intend to provide employment opportunities or transition support for all Team Members” during the closing process.

