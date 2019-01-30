A look at government offices, businesses and universities closed for extreme cold

CLEVELAND– Government buildings throughout Northeast Ohio are closed on Wednesday and Thursday because of the cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
Click here for our list of school and day care closings
Government offices and courts:
- Akron Municipal Court closed Wednesday and Thursday. Those with scheduled appearances and hearings on those days should report either Friday or Monday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Clerk of Courts Office’s Civil Division will be closed both days, but Criminal/Traffic Division will remain open. Those will questions should call 330-375-2120 and press 1.
- Ashtabula Municipal Court closed Wednesday and Thursday. All hearings rescheduled for next available date.
- Cleveland Municipal Court postpones cases for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s criminal cases are rescheduled to Feb. 27 and Thursday’s for Feb. 28. Civil cases will receive a new notice via the USPS.
- Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas (General, Juvenile, Probate, Domestic Relations), the Cleveland Municipal Court, Cleveland Municipal Housing Court, and the 8th District Court of Appeals will be operating with essential personnel only. All hearings scheduled for Wednesday, including probation reporting, will be rescheduled. Arraignments will be held, but only for those already in custody.
- Cuyahoga County Health and Human Service divisions including Senior & Adult Services, Children & Family Services, Job and Family Services, and the Office of Child Support Services staffed with essential personnel only on Wednesday. Anyone with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
- East Cleveland Municipal Court will close Wednesday.
- Lake County Common Pleas Court, including General, Domestic Relations, Juvenile and Probate, as well as Clerk of Courts closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Lorain County Common Pleas Court- General Division will be closed on Wednesday.
- Lyndhurst Municipal Court closed Wednesday and Thursday. Those will scheduled appearances will receive a rescheduled date by mail.
- Medina County Juvenile and Probate Court closed on Wednesday.
- Portage County Administration Building closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The Annex Building, a portion of the Riddle Block, Water Resources Department, Dog Warden, Records Center and Solid Waste will also be closed.
- Social Security offices will be closed in Ohio on Wednesday in the following cities: following cities: Akron, Akron West, Ashtabula, Bowling Green, Canton, Cleveland Northwest, Cleveland Southwest, Cleveland Buckeye Shaker, Cleveland Downtown, Cleveland East, Cleveland Northeast, Cleveland Southeast, Cleveland West, Defiance, East Liverpool, Findlay, Fremont, Lima, Lorain, Rain, Mansfield, Medina, New Philadelphia, Painesville, Ravenna, Sandusky, Steubenville, Toledo, Toledo West, Warren, Wooster, Youngstown.
- Stow Municipal Court closed Wednesday and Thursday. Defendants scheduled to appear for criminal or traffic arraignments should report Friday or Monday at 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Community Control office also closed.
- Summit County Juvenile Court’s programs, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Group, The Crossroads Program, Traffic Court and Victim Impact Panel, canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.
- Wadsworth Municipal Court closed on Wednesday. Will reopen Thursday at noon.
Universities:
- Baldwin Wallace University canceled classes Wednesday through 4:30 p.m. Thursday. All campus services are operating and all employees report.
- Case Western Reserve University closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Thursday because of extremely cold temperatures.
- Cleveland State University closed at 10 p.m. Tuesday and will resume normal business hours on Friday.
- Cuyahoga Community College closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- John Carroll University canceled all classes and activities on Wednesday. Classes will resume at noon on Thursday.
- Kent State University closing all campuses on Wednesday and Thursday. Essential personnel should check with supervisors.
- Lorain County Community College closed all campuses Wednesday and Thursday.
- Ohio State University will close Tuesday at 11 p.m. through Thursday at 7 a.m. Wednesday classes/activities are canceled. Essential staff should report to work.
- Stark State College closing all locations on Wednesday.
- University of Akron closed Wednesday at all locations. Employees designated as essential should report to work at their normal hours.
- Walsh University will be closed on Wednesday with all classes canceled.
- Youngstown State University canceled classes for Wednesday. The university will remain open and non-essential employees are expected to report to work.
Other:
- Cleveland Museum of Art closed Wednesday and plans to reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.
- Cleveland Museum of Natural History closed on Wednesday with plans to reopen on Thursday.
- Heinen’s Grocery Store closing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- U.S. Bank has closed all NE Ohio branch locations Wednesday because of the dangerous temps.