COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 94-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Summit County Tuesday afternoon.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lockwood Road in Coventry Township shortly after 3 p.m. Investigators said a 2003 Ford Focus hit the man while he was crossing the street.

The victim was taken to Akron General Hospital, where he died.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors, according to the sheriff’s office.