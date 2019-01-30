× 11 charged with smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

CLEVELAND— The government says 11 people have been charged in a plot to smuggle synthetic drugs into federal prisons by soaking papers in drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says drug-infused papers were sneaked into prisons disguised as mail including fake legal documents and Harry Potter coloring books.

The charges announced Tuesday allege prisoners receiving the mail sold the papers to other inmates for $500 a page. The pages could be cut into strips and smoked.

Prosecutors allege the smuggling happened between 2015 through 2018 in prisons that weren’t identified by authorities.

The indictment says inmates paid the defendants through a Bureau of Prisons’ payment system, money orders, wire transfers and other means.