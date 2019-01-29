Wind chill warning will make it feel like 35 below zero Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Wind gusts will keep us in single digit wind chills most of the day Tuesday.

The wind chill warning begins at 1 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 4 p.m. Thursday.

You can see a full breakdown on what those warnings mean here.

Most school districts tell FOX 8 they plan to make a decision about closing tonight.

We'll keep you updated here.

Temperatures will remain stagnant during the daylight hours before taking an abrupt fall tonight! The end result will be subzero temperatures starting early Wednesday and maintaining subzero status for 30+ consecutive hours potentially. Several standing record low maximums and minimums are in jeopardy of being outdone

!

Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 BELOW are knocking at our doorsteps!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Wind chill forecast:

Here is some historical perspective on this dangerous cold this week:

The last time we had a DAYTIME HIGH below zero was 25 years ago: 1994 (-3)

Coldest overall temperatures:

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: