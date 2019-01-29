Too cold for class? Student petitions Ohio State president to cancel school Wednesday for weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Temperatures in Columbus Wednesday are expected to feel like 35 below zero.

The Ohio State University put out a warning for students to bundle up as they head to school Wednesday because ‘closings are rare.’

In a press release the school says it has closed only 13 times since 1978.

The university goes on to say that safety is its top priority.

That’s why a student started a petition to get classes cancelled Wednesday.

The change.org petition is written to the school and Ohio State University president Dr. Michael Drake.

It has more than 19,000 signatures.

“It is too dangerous to be outside in this cold for an extended period of time, so why should students be forced to go to class?” author Nicholas Riggi writes.

Riggi argues that most students and faculty have to walk at least 15 minutes to get to class and thhat being outside that long is dangerous.

Frostbite can affect exposed skin in about 10 minutes with the temperatures we’re expecting this week.

“Students pay thousands of dollars a semester to attend this prestigious university, please do not put our health at risk,” Riggi writes.

The university has not responded.