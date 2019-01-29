Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip – Perfect for Game Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Buffalo chicken dip is a fan favorite, so why not put it together early in the day and when the game begins -- your tasty snack is ready to enjoy!

Chef Catherine St. John owns the Western Reserve School of Cooking in Hudson and she showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how easy this recipe is to make. Catherine also suggests some tasty and unique 'dippers' as well.

Click here to learn more about the Western Reserve School of Cooking and see their full class schedule.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Serves 10-12 people

1 lb Cream cheese

1/2 cup Ranch dressing

3/4 cup Franks Red Hot Sauce, (or something simular)

3 Green onions, chopped

2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 stalks celery, diced

2 cups Sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 cups Shredded, cooked chicken

In a slow cooker combine all the ingredients.

Place the lid on the cooker and cook on low for 30 minutes.

Stir the ingredients to combine well. Return the lid and cook for another 1 1/2 – 2 hours.

Once done keep on warm and serve with an assortment of dippers.

Assorted Dippers

Sliced French Bread or Bread Sticks

Pretzel sticks

Celery Sticks

Roasted Carrot spears

Roasted Cauliflower florets tossed in Buffalo sauce

Roasted Asapargus spears

Roasted small potato 1/2's

Roasted Sweet potato spears

Get creative with the dippers.