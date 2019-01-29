Six staycation ideas for National Plan for Vacation Day

CLEVELAND– Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day!

While you may be dreaming of a tropical beach, the folks at Destination Cleveland want you to consider a long weekend staycation in CLE.

Not only are there great ideas for the summer, but plenty for “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” weekend, which runs March 20 to March 24.

Re-discover downtown:

Drinks on East 4th Street following by a game at Quicken Loans Arena or Progressive Field, or a show on Playhouse Square. Use one of Destination Cleveland’s maps to help guide you around the new developments and public art.

Meander through museums:

Get lost at the Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Cleveland History Center and the Cleveland Botanical Garden in University Circle.

Dine around the world:

Take your taste buds on a tour with stops at the West Side Market, Little Italy and AsiaTown.

Cruise to Canton:

A drive down Interstate 77 takes you to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Gervasi Vineyard. Make a day of it.

Set sail for Lake Erie Shores and Islands:

Take the Jet Express to Put-in-Bay or Kelleys Island.

Go on a Geneva getaway:

Visit wineries like Ferrante and M Cellars then relax at The Lakehouse Inn or The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.