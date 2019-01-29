Single digit wind chills today; Wednesday will be coldest day we’ve seen in 25 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Wind gusts will be about 25 to 30 mph this morning and keep us in single digit wind chills most of the day Tuesday.

The winter weather advisory for most of us expires at noon. The main concern is slick roads.

The wind chill warning begins at 1 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 4 p.m. Thursday.

You can see a full breakdown on what those warnings mean here.

Most school districts tell FOX 8 they plan to make a decision about closing tonight.

We'll keep you updated here.

Temperatures will fall below zero after midnight, and the arctic plunge begins.

We'll keep wind chills as low as 35 below all day long, setting up the coldest day we've seen in 25 years.

Temperatures will likely stay below zero for about 30 hours.

Several standing record low maximums and minimums are in jeopardy of being outdone!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Here is some historical perspective on this dangerous cold this week:

The last time we had a DAYTIME HIGH below zero was 25 years ago: 1994 (-3)

Coldest overall temperatures:

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

When does the cold end? Not for a while. Long range outlook shows cold continuing into early February.